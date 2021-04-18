Seven-year-old girl shot dead at McDonalds drive-thru in Chicago

article

A seven-year-old girl was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed at a McDonalds drive-thru in the North Lawndale neighborhood near Kedzie and Roosevelt around 4:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her dad, who was in the car, was identified by the family as Jontae Adams, 28. He is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

There is no one in custody in the murder of Jaslyn Adams.

Earlier this year, 11-year-old Nyandrea Dyer was shot at a gas station in West Pullman. She died of her wounds a couple weeks later.

Last year, several children were shot dead in Chicago, including 9-year-old Jinari Ricks in Cabrini Green, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston in Englewood, 3-year-old Mekhi James in Austin, 10-year-old Lena Nunez in Logan Square, and 13-year-old Amaria Jones.