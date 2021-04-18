Expand / Collapse search

Seven-year-old girl shot dead at McDonalds drive-thru in Chicago

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 40 mins ago
Illinois
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - A seven-year-old girl was shot dead in Chicago on Sunday afternoon.

Jaslyn Adams was shot and killed at a McDonalds drive-thru in the North Lawndale neighborhood near Kedzie and Roosevelt around 4:30 p.m. 

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her dad, who was in the car, was identified by the family as Jontae Adams, 28. He is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

There is no one in custody in the murder of Jaslyn Adams.

IMG_31831.jpg

Earlier this year, 11-year-old Nyandrea Dyer was shot at a gas station in West Pullman. She died of her wounds a couple weeks later.

Last year, several children were shot dead in Chicago, including 9-year-old Jinari Ricks in Cabrini Green, 1-year-old Sincere Gaston in Englewood, 3-year-old Mekhi James in Austin, 10-year-old Lena Nunez in Logan Square, and 13-year-old Amaria Jones.

Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, acted within the law, his attorney says

The attorney for Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who killed 13-year-old Adam Toledo, said that Stillman was a decorated U.S. Marine who served in combat. The attorney says Stillman followed Chicago Police Department guidelines and followed the law.