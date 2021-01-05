Skier dangling from chairlift rescued from upstate New York resort

A skier was caught by rescuers after slipping off a chairlift and dangling by her jacket at Bristol Mountain Ski Resort in Canandaigua, New York.

Jacklyn Hoch was at the ski resort on Jan. 3 when she recorded the tense moment.

"I was about to get in line for the chairlift when I saw the person dangling," she said. "I believe they were hanging there for a little over two minutes."

Hoch told Storyful the incident was scary, but the resort’s ski patrol was able to get to the person quickly.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The skier can be seen dangling from the chairlift before she slowly slips out of her jacket and falls into the safety tarp stretched out below.

Advertisement

Bristol Mountain told local media there are tarps like the one the skier fell into at every chairlift for a situation like this. The ski resort reportedly plans on doing an internal investigation into the incident.

Storyful reached out to Bristol Mountain for comment but did not receive a response at the time of writing.