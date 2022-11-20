Two hospitalized after small plane crash in Cypress

Authorities are investigating a small plane crash in Cypress Sunday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Richard Standifer around noon a Cessna 150 left from Cleveland, en route to Cypress. "The pilot stated that he lost power. He tried to make a landing in the pasture here. There's a small embankment. The plane hit the embankment came up, struck the tree and he was able to land it right here in the tutorial survived the landing," he says.

The two passengers were taken to Woodlands Hermann Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was shared, as of this writing. Sgt. Standifer reports that the NTSB or the FAA will take over the investigation.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.