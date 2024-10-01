'Smishing' text message scam targeting TxTag toll customers

The brief TxTag is warning customers of a new scam going around Central Texas. TxTag customers have reported getting fraudulent text messages asking for payments. If you receive a "smishing" text, notify TxTag.



There’s a new scam going around, targeting people who drive on Texas toll roads. It involves fraudulent text messages that appear to be from TxTag or other toll agencies.

Marble Falls resident Judy Barnette advises toll customers to be aware and be cautious, after she and many others received a text purporting to be from TxTag.

"I wondered if there was another company that was allied with TxTag, and that was suspicious," said Barnette.

Over the past several weeks, thousands of people have gotten a version of a text saying something like this: "Texas Tolls Services, our records show that your vehicle has an outstanding toll charge. To prevent further fees, kindly clear the outstanding balance."

The text then gives a website link where you can supposedly pay that amount.

Another text simply says: "We have a record of an unpaid toll invoice for your vehicle. To prevent further fees, kindly clear the outstanding balance."

Multiple people across our area have reported these phony texts to the Better Business Bureau, from North Austin to Killeen to Pflugerville.

Barnette says she knew it was fake.

"First, the amount that they said that I owed, I knew was an error because I don't go into Austin that often. Where I would have that large you built. And so I thought, something's up," said Barnette.

TxTag says these SMS phishing or "smishing" scams have been happening since April, but have ramped up in recent weeks. They’re urging customers not to click or open any links. Instead, notify TxTag about unsolicited texts. You can also file a complaint with the FBI.

While TxTag and other agencies do legitimately communicate with customers via text, TxTag emphasizes it will not text you regarding final payment reminders or past-due balances. Legitimate TxTag texts will be sent only from the number 22498.

TxDOT says they’re working to have the fraudulent websites taken down, but new ones have been popping up, so beware.

"I am so thrilled that you and TxDOT are on top of this, trying to protect the public," said Barnette.

For more on how to report these phony texts, click here.