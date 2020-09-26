Soldiers reunite with loved ones in San Marcos

On Friday, soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Group were reunited with loved ones at the San Marcos US Army Reserve Center after a nearly year-long deployment.

The group returned to the United States approximately two weeks ago. They have spent the time quarantining at Fort Bliss in El Paso, due to COVID-19 concerns.

Maggie Gayton’s son, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Gayton of Seguin, was among those who returned home. “We’ve missed him dearly,” she said.

Gayton said her son requested a trip to Texas Roadhouse, “grandmas chalupas” and a “big red cake” that was waiting for him “at home in his refrigerator.”

She teared up telling FOX 7 Austin how “very proud” she is of her son for serving the country.

Around midnight, the family was finally reunited. “We get to hug him,” said Gayton.

