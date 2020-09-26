Expand / Collapse search

Soldiers reunite with loved ones in San Marcos

By
Published 
Military
FOX 7 Austin

Soldiers were reunited with loved ones at the San Marcos US Army Reserve Center after a nearly year-long deployment.&nbsp;

SAN MARCOS, Texas - On Friday, soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Group were reunited with loved ones at the San Marcos US Army Reserve Center after a nearly year-long deployment. 

The group returned to the United States approximately two weeks ago. They have spent the time quarantining at Fort Bliss in El Paso, due to COVID-19 concerns. 

Maggie Gayton’s son, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Gayton of Seguin, was among those who returned home. “We’ve missed him dearly,” she said. 

Gayton said her son requested a trip to Texas Roadhouse, “grandmas chalupas” and a “big red cake” that was waiting for him “at home in his refrigerator.” 

She teared up telling FOX 7 Austin how “very proud” she is of her son for serving the country. 

Around midnight, the family was finally reunited. “We get to hug him,” said Gayton. 

