Soldiers reunite with loved ones in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas - On Friday, soldiers from the 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Group were reunited with loved ones at the San Marcos US Army Reserve Center after a nearly year-long deployment.
The group returned to the United States approximately two weeks ago. They have spent the time quarantining at Fort Bliss in El Paso, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Maggie Gayton’s son, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Gayton of Seguin, was among those who returned home. “We’ve missed him dearly,” she said.
Gayton said her son requested a trip to Texas Roadhouse, “grandmas chalupas” and a “big red cake” that was waiting for him “at home in his refrigerator.”
She teared up telling FOX 7 Austin how “very proud” she is of her son for serving the country.
Around midnight, the family was finally reunited. “We get to hug him,” said Gayton.