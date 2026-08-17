South Austin auto theft: Police looking for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the person involved in an auto theft in South Austin.
The backstory:
APD says the incident happened on August 13 at around 8:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of south I-35 service road southbound.
Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stolen vehicle.
When officers arrived, they located the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on West Slaughter Lane.
An officer activated their patrol vehicle's emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and APD says the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.
The stolen vehicle was eventually abandoned in the 9500 block of Bentley Garner Lane.
The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Officers established a perimeter and conducted a K9 search, but the suspect was not found.
Description of auto theft suspect
Dig deeper:
.The suspect is described as follows:
- White or Hispanic male
- 35-45 years of age
- Thin build
- Thin beard
- Tattoo on the inside of his right forearm
What you can do:
If you recognize the suspect or have any information related to this incident, please contact the APD Auto Theft Unit at (512) 974-5265 or via email at ATIP@austintexas.gov.
You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.
A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from Austin Police Department.