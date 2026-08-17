South Austin auto theft: Police looking for suspect

The Brief Austin Police Department looking for help identifying auto theft suspect The incident happened on August 13 at around 8:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of south I-35 service road southbound



The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the person involved in an auto theft in South Austin.

The backstory:

APD says the incident happened on August 13 at around 8:20 a.m. in the 9300 block of south I-35 service road southbound.

Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived, they located the stolen vehicle traveling westbound on West Slaughter Lane.

An officer activated their patrol vehicle's emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop and APD says the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

The stolen vehicle was eventually abandoned in the 9500 block of Bentley Garner Lane.

The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers established a perimeter and conducted a K9 search, but the suspect was not found.

Description of auto theft suspect

Dig deeper:

.The suspect is described as follows:

White or Hispanic male

35-45 years of age

Thin build

Thin beard

Tattoo on the inside of his right forearm

What you can do:

If you recognize the suspect or have any information related to this incident, please contact the APD Auto Theft Unit at (512) 974-5265 or via email at ATIP@austintexas.gov.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.