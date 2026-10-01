Texas Comptroller forecasts steady rise in property values

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Texas Comptroller Don Huffines is forecasting a steady rise in property values over the next couple of years, based on preliminary estimates released Wednesday.

By the numbers:

Preliminary data and trends show statewide taxable property value is expected to increase to $4.33 trillion in 2026 – a 5.07% rise from 2025, according to the Comptroller’s office.

Growth in taxable value will likely continue over the next two years, with a 2.53% increase anticipated in 2027 and a 5.66% increase in 2028, officials said.

Big picture view:

The Comptroller’s office noted that these rates are still below levels seen in previous years, when annual increases ranged from 6% to 10%.

Why you should care:

These early estimates play a role in how the state budget is calculated for the coming years.

Huffines said recent policy changes have impacted the rates Texans are seeing, and he encourages lawmakers to continue looking for ways to provide relief.

Some of the policy changes his office highlighted include:

A voter-approved increase in the school district homestead exemption to $140,000.

A temporary 20% appraisal cap on certain non-homestead properties.

Adjustments to exemptions for income-producing tangible personal property.

What they're saying:

"Given this slower rate of value growth, combined with a continued restrictive interest rate environment, I encourage the Legislature to continue providing meaningful property tax relief to Texas property owners — building on the relief already delivered through the increased homestead exemption and rate compression — so that Texans are not asked to absorb rising tax burdens during a period when affordability pressures on housing remain elevated," Huffines said. "Many Texans believe their property is overvalued by appraisal districts, which causes their tax bills to rise."