Man arrested, charged after South Austin crash kills 2-year-old

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The Brief A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury APD said the crash happened on May 3 in the 2700 block of S. Lamar Boulevard A two-year-old girl was killed in the crash



A man was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash in South Austin killed a two-year-old, police said.

The backstory:

Austin police said on May 3, around 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a crash that involved a pickup truck and an SUV in the 2700 block of S. Lamar Boulevard.

Two passengers in the SUV, which included a two-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The two-year-old was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the pickup truck, Keegan Shirley, 30, was arrested. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.