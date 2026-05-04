Texas Education Freedom Accounts: 53,000 Tier 2 students selected in latest rollout

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The Brief Texas is awarding 53,000 new school choice accounts this week to families earning at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Recipients have until July 15 to accept the funds for private school tuition or a $2,000 homeschooling/alternative education grant. Over 170,000 applicants remain on a waitlist after demand far exceeded available funding; additional awards depend on future appeals.



More than 53,000 additional Texas students will receive state-funded education savings accounts this week, expanding the rollout of Texas’ first statewide school choice program to tens of thousands of lower-income families.

53,000 low-income Texas students awarded

What we know:

Acting Texas Comptroller Kelly Hancock announced on Monday that the latest round of Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA) awards will go to students in Tier 2, households earning at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $66,000 annually for a family of four.

The awards will be distributed from May 4 through May 6, build on an earlier round that provided funding to more than 42,600 students with disabilities and their siblings, who were given priority in the program’s first phase.

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State officials praise "groundbreaking" expansion

What they're saying:

"Texas families have waited a long time for school choice, and the response to TEFA shows just how much this opportunity means to parents across our state," Hancock said in a press release on Monday. "This first year is groundbreaking for Texas. More students will now have access to an education path that fits their needs, and the Comptroller’s office is working carefully to launch this program the right way and serve families well."

High demand leads to randomized lottery

Big picture view:

The latest round marks a significant expansion of the program beyond its initial focus on students with disabilities, opening access to lower-income families across the state.

The program has drawn statewide interest, with more than 274,000 total applications submitted earlier this year, far exceeding available funding.

As a result, state officials used a randomized lottery system to determine which eligible students would receive awards and their placement on a waitlist. The lottery process is overseen by state officials, auditors and outside advisers, and uses a random number generator to assign positions while grouping siblings together, according to the comptroller’s office.

Before the July 15 deadline

By the numbers:

State data shows that more than 51,000 students applied under Tier 2 alone, but due to demand for exceeded funding, those awards are being issued in lottery order with the remaining eligible students placed on a waitlist.

Under the program, families who receive awards must decide by July 15 whether to accept funding by enrolling in a participating private school, choose a homeschool or alternative option, which provides $2,000, or opt out entirely. If families decline or appeals change eligibility, additional funding could be redistributed to students on the waitlist.

Check Texas School Choice application status

HOUSTON, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 4: Marcia Pena works to apply for a Texas Education Freedom Account voucher for her daughter's catholic school next year in Houston, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026. Wednesday was the first day that the applications opened for paren Expand

What's next:

Officials say additional awards could be made later as appeals are resolved and funding becomes available.

Families can check their application status through the state’s online portal.