Police searching for 3 suspects involved in jugging robbery at South Austin gas station

The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for three suspects who violently robbed a man at a South Austin gas station. Police said this incident was known as a "jugging" robbery.

Police said on Dec. 12, around 10:25 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a robbery at a gas station at 1719 East William Cannon Drive.

When officers arrived, the victim told officers he had withdrawn cash from a bank before stopping at the gas station. When he got to the gas station, the victim was violently attacked and robbed of his money.

Surveillance cameras show the three suspects involved in this robbery arrived at the gas station in a newer model Hyundai Tucson. One of the suspects remained inside the SUV as the getaway driver. The driver's description is not known at this time.

The first suspect was described as a Black man last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, maroon jogging pants, gray gloves with blue finger tips, a gray mask/neck garter, and beige and black tennis shoes that appear to be Nike Air Vapor Max Plus, or similar style.

The second suspect was described as a Black man last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black Nike jogging pants, blue baklava style mask, yellow gloves, and white tennis shoes that appear to be Nike Air Force 1's, or similar style.

When the two suspects left, they threw a bundle of cash toward another man. Police said the man witnessed the robbery as it happened and detectives want to speak with him. The witness drove a gold colored Buick sedan which had no license plates.

This investigation is another crime trend known as "Juggings." To date, APD has fielded about 129 reports of juggings, with a total of $1,322,319 in cash stolen.

The APD Organized Crime Division, in conjunction with the Robbery Unit, is investigating this robbery and several other jugging-style robberies.

APD encourages people to be alert about their surroundings for their safety and others at all times.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.