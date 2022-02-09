South Austin residents forced to use post office after cluster mailboxes broken into

South Austin resident Alex Joseph used to walk down the road to pick up his mail from the cluster mailboxes serving the Park Place neighborhood.

Now, getting his mail means getting in his car and heading to the Oak Hill Post Office.

"It’s very inconvenient," said Joseph. "We go a couple of times a week, and you have to wait a long time."

His nearby neighbor, Josh Katz, has been dealing with the same issue since early January. He also takes regular trips to the Oak Hill Post Office and has learned they’re not the only ones.

"There are people I’ve met in line that have been waiting for like six months to get their mailboxes repaired," said Katz. "I’m kind of frightened that’s going to be our experience too."

At her South Austin apartment complex, Christina Fox’s mailbox was broken into right around Christmas.

"We weren’t getting gifts, and I had gift cards and cash sent from my family that we never got, unfortunately," said Fox.

She also deals with long lines at the Mockingbird Post Office on Menchaca.

"Now we know why because so many people are going through a similar thing," said Fox. "We’re just hoping it’s addressed and gets fixed soon."

A spokesperson for USPS told FOX 7 the damaged cluster mailboxes are the responsibility of the property manager or homeowner’s association. The Circle C Homeowners Association, which oversees Park Place, told FOX 7 they are currently in communication with USPS and will notify homeowners when they have more information.

FOX 7 also spoke to a manager at Fox’s apartment who said the information she had been provided had been unclear. On Wednesday, she said she would reach out to USPS again for further clarification on what party is responsible for repairing the mailboxes.

FOX 7 also reached out to the Postal Inspector for more information on an investigation into the break-ins. A statement provided to FOX 7 by a spokesperson said in part:

"Postal Inspectors are aware of reports of mail theft in the South Austin area. They are investigating to identify and arrest those responsible for these acts, however, I cannot provide additional details about those investigations."

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter