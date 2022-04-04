South Austin SWAT situation ends, police take suspect into custody
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been taken into custody after a SWAT situation in South Austin.
Police say they received a call at around 4:30 a.m. about a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 4500 block of St. Elmo. When officers arrived they spoke to a woman who told them that she had left the apartment with a four-month-old child and that the suspect was inside, possibly armed, and with a four-year-old child.
SWAT was called to the scene after attempts to make contact with the suspect were unsuccessful.
Officials say the suspect was taken into custody at around 8:30 a.m. when he arrived back at the apartment in a vehicle. They say it's not clear when the suspect left the apartment.
Police say no one was hurt and that all those involved in the incident are safe.
