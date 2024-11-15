Southbound lanes of I-35 closed at West Parmer Lane due to semi-truck crash

article

Attention North Austin drivers.

All southbound lanes of I-35 are currently closed at West Parmer Lane after Austin police say a semi-truck crashed.

The truck was carrying metal poles which then scattered across the roadway.

APD is warning drivers to expect delays in the area and plan their route accordingly.

APD reported the crash via X, formerly Twitter, just after 5 p.m. Nov. 15.

There is currently no word on what caused the wreck or if there were any injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.