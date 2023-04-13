Police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin, suspect in custody

A person is in custody following a homicide in Southeast Austin.

The Austin Police Department said on April 13, around 8:16 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about a possible disturbance in the 10900 block of Mickelson Dr.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect and victim involved in the disturbance. The victim was found dead.

Police said the victim and suspect did know each other, but they are still investigating the disturbance.

The suspect was taken into custody.

This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

APD will continue its investigation throughout the night.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates