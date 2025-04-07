Southwest Austin crash: APD identify woman killed

The Brief 63-year-old Mendi Leggett died at the scene of the crash. Two others in her vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital. It is still unknown what exactly caused the crash.



Austin police have identified a woman killed in Sunday's crash in Southwest Austin.

What we know:

63-year-old Mendi Leggett died at the scene of the crash that happened on April 6 just after 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened between two vehicles at the intersection of Lost Creek Boulevard and Loop 360, just south of Bee Caves Road.

Two other people in the vehicle with Leggett were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.

APD says the uninjured driver was not impaired and both driver and passenger have cooperated with the investigation.

What's next:

This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 23rd fatal crash of 2025, resulting in 27 fatalities. This investigation is ongoing.

On the date of this crash last year, 21 fatal crashes had resulted in 21 deaths.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.