Special 'Hidden Mickey' to make annual appearance for his birthday at Disney World

Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!

The iconic Disney mascot celebrates his 93rd birthday on Thursday, Nov. 18. Mickey made his debut on Nov. 18, 1928, in the animated short "Steamboat Willie."

To mark Mickey's special day, visitors to Magic Kingdom will get an extra surprise that only happens once a year at a certain time on his birthday.

Hidden Mickey's are everywhere around the Walt Disney World Resort. It has become a scavenger hunt for parkgoers to find the coolest ones.

Cast members told FOX 35 News that one elusive Hidden Mickey is located at the Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid ride. Here's the catch: you can only see it on November 18 at noon.

Why? This special Hidden Mickey was designed in the rock formation to only shine at that time to celebrate Mickey Mouse's birthday! The sun’s rays are at the perfect angle at noon on that day to form Mickey’s head.

So if you're headed to Magic Kingdom on Thursday, look out for this special sight – because you won't see it again for another year!

