Speed limit reductions on FM 150, FM 2270 approved in Kyle

The speed limit along sections of FM 150 and FM 2770 in Kyle will be lowered later this month.

The Kyle City Council unanimously voted to adopt an ordinance lowering the limits following the results of a TxDOT study showing new maximum speeds would improve public safety.

Speed limits on Texas highways are set by the 85th percentile method, which represents the speed the majority of drivers will be traveling at or below.

Changes to FM 2270

The speed limit for southbound traffic on FM 2770 will lower to 45 mph north of the Bob Shelton Stadium to FM 150.

The speed limit for northbound traffic on FM 2770 will lower to 45 mph from FM 150 to north of the Bob Shelton Stadium.

Changes to FM 150

The speed limit for eastbound traffic on FM 150 will lower to:

35 mph from the I-35 Northbound Frontage Road to Lehman Road

45 mph from Lehman Road to just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard

50 mph from just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard to SH 21

The speed limit for westbound traffic on FM 150 will lower to:

35 mph from Lehman Road to the I-35 Northbound Frontage Road

45 mph between just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard to Lehman Road

50 mph from SH 21 to just east of Woodlands Drive/Waterleaf Boulevard

There will also be a reduced speed of 35 mph for school zones on FM 150.

New signage for the speed limit changes will be put in place in mid-January.

