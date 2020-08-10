Staff member tests positive for COVID-19 at Gainesville State School

One new staff case has been reported at the Gainesville State School. The staff member has not been on campus since July 24, according to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

No youth cases have been reported since August 5.

At this time, TJJD has nine active cases across the agency: four staff and five youth.

Since the start of the pandemic, 167 staff members at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 55

Gainesville State School: 10

Giddings State School: 40

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 21

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 41

Since the start of the pandemic, 189 youth at the agency's secure facilities have tested positive for COVID-19:

Evins Regional Juvenile Center: 30

Gainesville State School: 13

Giddings State School: 82

McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility: 41

Ron Jackson State Juvenile Correctional Complex: 23

For more information about the agency's response to COVID-19, you can visit the TJJD website.

___

