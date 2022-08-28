Expand / Collapse search

State Fair of Texas announces 2022 Big Tex Choice Award winners

By FOX 4 Staff
The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.

The State Fair of Texas revealed the winners of this year's Big Tex Choice Awards.

In the best taste - savory category, the winner was the Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevins-Mayes and Josey Mayes.

It includes fresh mozzarella, salami, and crisp green apples rolled in a wonton wrapper, then fried to a golden crisp and topped with goat cheese and hot honey. 

In best taste – sweet, the winner was the Peanut Butter Paradise, by Chris Easter and Nicole Sternes.

It includes a deep-fried honey bun, injected with caramel and topped with peanut butter.

It is then layered with other peanut butter treats like Reese’s Pieces and Butterfingers. 

For the most creative, the winner was Cha Cha Chata by the Garza family.                      

The milkshake was inspired by the cha-cha dance.

It includes milk, vanilla ice cream, caramel, cinnamon, whipped topping, and the family's top secret horchata recipe. 