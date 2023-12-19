Stolen car from Austin found on fire in Manor

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Manor Police say a car on fire turned out to be reported stolen from Austin. (Manor Police Department)

Police say a stolen car from Austin was found on fire early Tuesday morning in Manor.

Manor PD and Travis County ESD firefighters were called to the scene between the Whole Foods Distribution Center and the Grand at Genome Apartments.

First responders say the Hyundai was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Police say the vehicle was unoccupied. It had been reported stolen out of Austin.