Street in Buda turns into 'river' after nearly 7 inches of rainfall

Nearly seven inches of rain fell in 24 hours in parts of Central Texas, breaking a drought and flooding some areas.

A resident in Buda shared video of a street that was 'now a river' on Friday, September 4. The National Weather Service reported 6.84 inches of rain fell there in 24 hours.

“Our street is now a river,” Stacy Lehne says in the video.

Storyful contributed to this article