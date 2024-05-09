Corpus Christi student from New Braunfels still missing after two months

More than two months have passed since a Corpus Christi college student from New Braunfels disappeared.

21-year-old Caleb Harris, a Texas A&M Corpus Christi student, vanished on March 4.

"Since he vanished, we don't have a true north, so it's hard to be patient," Randy Harris, Caleb's father, said.

Caleb was last seen at his apartment on Ennis Joslin Road.

Corpus Christi police released the following timeline in March:

Caleb, along with a roommate and friend, were seen on a doorbell camera playing with a puppy in the parking lot at 12:56 a.m. Police say nothing appeared out of the ordinary, and the three go back to the apartment.

Sometime after 2 a.m. Caleb ordered UberEats.

At 2:44 a.m., he sends a Snapchat video to his sister that shows him with the puppy in the parking lot.

At 3:03 a.m., he sends another Snapchat to a high school friend showing a bridge near the apartment complex.

3:12 a.m. was when his cell phone last shared location data with the nearest cell tower.

At 3:20 a.m., the UberEats driver left his order at the door.

At 11 a.m. Monday, Caleb's roommates find the delivery at the door. His truck was still in the parking lot, and his wallet and keys were in the apartment. Caleb was gone, and so was his cell phone.

Police say there were no signs of struggle.

His roommates, friends, family members, and the UberEats driver have all been eliminated as suspects.

Police, the FBI, Texas Rangers, U.S. Marshals, and the Secret Service are all working the case. The Secret Service has provided technical assistance by downloading digital data from a smart computer device.

CCPD says as of May 2, they've issued 82 preservation requests to social media providers, submitted 63 information requests to Apple, served 37 search warrants to various cell phone and internet providers, and issued 19 subpoenas to various social media and cell phone providers.

The FBI has issued subpoenas for financial records, and the U.S. Marshals have served seven search warrants to cell phone providers.

CCPD Forensic Computer Examiners have reviewed over 1500 gigabytes of data and continue to review data as it comes in.

There's a $50,000 reward for his safe return.

"It's a lot of money, and somebody out there knows something. When you see something, say something. Let's get this done," Randy said.

People have been helping with searches, fliers, and billboards.

"That's been really a blessing just having that many people that just reached out and really help, we're still continuing to search," Randy said.

If you have any information, call the tip line at 361-826-2950.

So far, police have gotten 164 tips from that line and 35 Crime Stoppers tips. CCPD says 32 of those have been assigned to investigators for follow-up. Several have been credible in that they confirmed information that detectives already had, but none would change the direction of the investigation.

When following up on tips, detectives reached out for assistance from other law enforcement agencies in Texas and as far away as Milton, Florida. However, those tips have not been viable.

"We fully believe that he's alive and that he was either lured or taken or kidnaped in some sort of way. We're just hoping that we can find him soon," Randy said. "He definitely wouldn't leave on his own accord, especially with no shoes and keys and wallet and things like that. That's not somebody that's going to just walk away and definitely didn't do that. He's the kind of guy that goes out, and somebody needs help, 'yeah, I'm going to put my dog away, and I can help you.' And who knows?"

"The possibility of foul play being a factor in the disappearance of Caleb Harris is certainly one of several possibilities that the investigative team is considering," CCPD said.

Caleb's family is keeping up the momentum to find him.

"The big thing is everybody be vigilant. Keep looking for them. Keep handing out fliers. If you think you see him, call 911," Randy said.

"Confidence remains high among the investigative team that they will solve the disappearance of Caleb Harris," CCPD said.