Crews battle structure fire in east Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday morning in eastern Travis County.
Firefighters with the Travis County ESD 12 and Pflugerville Fire Department battled the fire at a home in the 8100 block of E. Parmer Lane just after 9 a.m. July 10.
ESD 12 says the fire has been contained and crews have cleared the scene.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Image 1 of 4
▼
(Travis County ESD 12)
This story is developing. Check back for updates.