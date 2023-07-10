Crews battle structure fire in east Travis County

Fire crews responded to a structure fire Monday morning in eastern Travis County.

Firefighters with the Travis County ESD 12 and Pflugerville Fire Department battled the fire at a home in the 8100 block of E. Parmer Lane just after 9 a.m. July 10.

ESD 12 says the fire has been contained and crews have cleared the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

