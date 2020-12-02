Study ranks Austin first in the US for pandemic dating

If you're on the hunt for love, a new study suggests you're in the right place.

Austin was ranked number one in the country for pandemic dating, according to a study published by Apartment List. Austin was also ranked first in 2019.

The 2020 study ranked cities based on two previous metrics, dating scene satisfaction and percentage of singles in the area, but added a third metric, outdoor recreation satisfaction, to account for "the new COVID dating environment."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

If you're on the hunt for love, a new study suggests you're in the right place.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Each metric was weighted for a final composite score:

Advertisement

Dating Satisfaction (50%): This metric reflects the renter’s perception of a city’s dating scene during the pandemic

Outdoor Satisfaction (30%): This metric looks at outdoor recreation as the best COVID-friendly dating option

Percentage of Singles (20%): This metric uses recent census data about the marital status of residents age 15 and older

Of those surveyed, 34.6 percent said they were satisfied with the dating scene in Austin and 89.7 percent said they were satisfied with the outdoor recreation available in the city. According to the study, about 52.5 percent of the Austin population are single.

Apartment List said that Austin has the highest outdoor satisfaction score on the list.

RELATED: Americans spend this much money on dating, study claims

Two other Texas cities also made it in the top ten: San Antonio at number six and Houston at number eight. Dallas was the only other Texas city in the top 40, coming in at number 17.

Boston ranked second, followed by Virginia Beach, Miami, and Las Vegas in the top five.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK