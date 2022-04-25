Expand / Collapse search

'Supernatural' star Jared Padalecki 'recovering' from car accident, co-star says: 'Lucky to be alive'

By Lauryn Overhultz
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
Actors Jensen Ackles (L) and Jared Padalecki at the "Supernatural" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) article

Actors Jensen Ackles (L) and Jared Padalecki at the "Supernatural" panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Expand

Jared Padalecki was missing from a "Supernatural" panel over the weekend after being "in a very bad car accident."

Padalecki's co-star Jensen Ackles confirmed the news during the panel while explaining the actor's absence.

Ackles told the audience that Padalecki "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time of the crash and there were no fatalities.

A representative for Padalecki did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jensen didn't give any details of the crash, but did note that he "saw the car" after the accident.

"He's lucky to be alive," Jensen explained.

"And not only that, but he's at home recovering which – the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Now, Padalecki is "recovering" at home.

"He is recovering. He sends his love. You know, that airbag packs a punch. He's like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson.’ But he's doing OK, and he's moving around."

Ackles encouraged the audience to send "The Walker" star love via social media.

"Just keep him in your thoughts. Send him some love if you get the chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."

More from FOX News