Surveillance video shows armed suspects attempting to rob news crew in Oakland by City Hall

Oakland police on Wednesday released surveillance video of armed robbery suspects trying to steal camera equipment from a news crew interviewing the head of the Department of Violence Prevention in front of City Hall.

The news crew, whom KTVU is not naming, was standing in front of the city government building in the 100 block of 14th Street on June 28 at 3:05 p.m. when two men with guns demanded their camera at gunpoint, police said in a news release.

The robbery was stopped by the crew's private security guard.

Both suspects then ran eastbound toward Clay Street without the camera, police said.

Police are hoping someone will know the pair who attempted this "brazen attempted armed robbery."



The first suspect is described as an African American man, in his late teens to early 20's, standing 6'0" feet tall. He wore a red Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white and black shoes. He was armed with a black handgun at the time of the attempted robbery.



The second suspect is described as an African American male in his late teens to early 20's, tall, 6'0", who wore all dark clothing. He was also armed with a black handgun at the time of the attempted robbery.




