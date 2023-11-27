Suspect arrested in double fatal stabbing that left 14-year-old girl, woman dead: Tampa police

A suspect was arrested in Maryland on Monday after a woman and a teen girl were fatally stabbed in Tampa Sunday morning, according to investigators.

The Tampa Police Department said Jean Pierre Ojeda Salazar, 25, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Authorities said he was found in Maryland a day after the double homicide in Tampa.

Officers said they responded to the 14000 block of Riveredge Drive and found a 14-year-old Hispanic girl with serious injuries after receiving multiple stab wounds. They also found the second victim, a 35-year-old Hispanic woman, with similar injuries, according to TPD officials.

The 35-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, and the teen girl was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead, officers said.

Tampa police said Salazar fatally stabbed both victims after a verbal altercation between him and the 35-year-old. The suspect left the complex where the stabbing happened in a white sedan that was later abandoned, according to investigators.

After catching Salazar in Maryland, he was taken to the Maryland County Correctional Facility where heis awaiting transport back to Tampa. According to authorities, he was arrested on multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder.