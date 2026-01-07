Suspect in Austin's 1991 yogurt shop murders linked to 1998 Kentucky cold case: police

The Brief The suspect in the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders has been linked to a 1998 Kentucky cold case Lexington PD identified Robert Eugene Brashers as the suspect in the 1998 murder of 43-year-old Linda Marie Rutledge The .380 shell casing was a match to the one found in Austin. DNA evidence was also a match



Kentucky officials have linked a cold case murder to the same man responsible for the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders.

Robert Eugene Brashers has been identified as the suspect in the 1998 murder of 43-year-old Linda Marie Rutledge in Lexington.

What we know:

On Nov. 7, 1998, around 7:40 a.m., the Lexington Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Nixon Hearing Aid Center in the 100 block of Malibu Drive.

When the fire was put out, a victim was found in the back hallway.

The victim was later identified as Rutledge. The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to her head, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Dig deeper:

In July 2025, Lexington PD detectives were contacted by the Austin Police Department after they received a match from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) regarding the .380 shell casing recovered from the Nixon Hearing Aid Center fire.

The shell casing was a match to the one found in the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders. In addition to the shell casing match, DNA evidence from both scenes was also a match.

In September 2025, a sexual assault kit from Rutledge was sent to DNA Labs International for testing. There was a match, and the suspect was identified as Robert Eugene Brashers.

Brashers died by suicide in January 1999. Police said if he were alive today, he would be arrested and charged with Rutledge’s murder.

Lexington Police Department's response

What they're saying:

"The Lexington Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance and teamwork in helping bring justice to Linda and her family, including the Austin, TX Police Department, the Texas Office of Attorney General, the City of Austin Forensic Science Department, the Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratory, DNA Labs International, the ATF, the FBI, and Lexington Fire Department.

The department would also like to thank its detectives, Forensic Services Unit, and investigators who remained dedicated and continued working on the case over the last 27 years.

But most importantly, the Lexington Police Department wants to honor Linda. Her life was cut short at just 43 years old, and her family has had to live with the pain of losing her and not knowing who took her life. While her case may be solved, it does not bring Linda back, but we hope that by knowing who killed her, her loved ones can begin to heal.

The department has spoken with Linda’s family, and they have asked that the media and public respect their privacy during this time."

Austin's 1991 yogurt shop murders

In September 2025, after more than three decades, Austin police investigators identified Brashers as the man responsible for the unsolved 1991 quadruple murder at an Austin yogurt shop.

The crime happened shortly before midnight on Friday, Dec. 6, 1991.

An Austin police patrol officer saw a fire coming from the "I Can't Believe It's Yogurt! (ICBY)" shop located at 2949 West Anderson Lane. After the Austin Fire Department extinguished the fire, firefighters found four dead bodies.

The deceased were 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison, 15-year-old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, and 13-year-old Amy Ayers. Jennifer and Eliza were employees at the shop, and Sarah and Amy were with them as they closed for the night.

All four girls were nude and had been shot, bound, and gagged. Due to fire and water damage from the sprinklers, evidence collection was challenging.