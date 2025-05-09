Fayette County man charged after meth found inside home

article

The Brief A man has been accused of possessing drugs after a Friday search in Fayette County. Four others have charges pending against them. The search found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine.



A Lavaca County man is in jail after a Friday morning search in Fayette County found 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

Dennis Fojtik, 31, of Moulton, is accused in the drug bust, which Fayette County officials say happened in the early morning hours of Friday. Charges against four others are pending.

Search finds five suspects

What we know:

According to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek, the office's narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of FM 1295 near Praha.

The release says the search found evidence of the transportation, use and sale of drugs at the home, including about 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine.

What we don't know:

Fojtik was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance. The other four people on the property have felony charges pending against them, the release says.

The release does not include the identities of the other four suspects found at the scene.

The exact felony charges pending against the four unnamed suspects were not specified.

What's next:

The investigation surrounding the case is ongoing, the sheriff's office says. Anyone with information to share with the office on drug information can reach out to the narcotics unit at 979-968-5856.