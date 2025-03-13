Suspect detained in 'possible attempted abduction' in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A suspect has been detained after a possible attempted abduction in Round Rock.
What we know:
Round Rock police said on March 13, around 6 p.m., officers were responding to the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr.
Officers were conducting an investigation into a possible attempted abduction.
Shortly later, a suspect was detained.
What we don't know:
Police did not release the identity of the suspect.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department