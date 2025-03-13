Expand / Collapse search

Suspect detained in 'possible attempted abduction' in Round Rock

By
Published  March 13, 2025 7:20pm CDT
Round Rock
The Brief

    • A suspect was detained in Round Rock
    • RRPD said they were investigating a possible attempted abduction
    • The incident happened in the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr.

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A suspect has been detained after a possible attempted abduction in Round Rock.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on March 13, around 6 p.m., officers were responding to the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr.

Officers were conducting an investigation into a possible attempted abduction.

Shortly later, a suspect was detained. 

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the suspect. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department

