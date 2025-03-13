Suspect detained in 'possible attempted abduction' in Round Rock

The Brief A suspect was detained in Round Rock RRPD said they were investigating a possible attempted abduction The incident happened in the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr.



A suspect has been detained after a possible attempted abduction in Round Rock.

What we know:

Round Rock police said on March 13, around 6 p.m., officers were responding to the 1500 block of W. Mesa Park Dr.

Officers were conducting an investigation into a possible attempted abduction.

Shortly later, a suspect was detained.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the identity of the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.