Suspect identified in Austin's 1991 yogurt shop murders

The suspect in the 1991 "I Can't Believe It's Yogurt" murder case was identified Through DNA testing, the suspect was identified as Robert Eugene Brashers APD will give more details on the timeline on Sept. 29.



The suspect in connection to the 1991 "I Can't Believe It's Yogurt" murder case has been identified.

Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas, and Amy Ayers were all killed almost 34 years ago.

What we know:

Austin police said the suspect was Robert Eugene Brashers. Police said he committed suicide in 1999.

Investigators identified Brashers as the suspect in the murders through DNA testing.

APD said they will host a news conference on Monday, Sept. 29, to go over the timeline.

"Our team never gave up working on this case," APD said in a statement. "For almost 34 years, they have worked tirelessly and remained committed to solving this case for the families of Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas, and Amy Ayers, all innocent lives taken senselessly and far too soon."

What happened?

The backstory:

On December 6, 1991, a fire broke out at the ‘I can’t believe it’s yogurt’ business. When firefighters arrived, four bodies were found: sisters Sarah and Jennifer Harbison and their friends, Amy Ayers and Eliza Thomas.

The families of these girls have been fighting for answers ever since.

In 1999, Austin police charged four men with the crime. Two of their convictions were overturned because of a mistake made by prosecutors and investigators. Two men were never tried.