Suspect in Northeast Austin homicide pulls out gun at traffic stop

The Austin Police Department says it has arrested Yobanny Josue Mendoza in connection with a Northeast Austin shooting that occurred in March resulting in one death.

APD says on March 27 at approximately 5 p.m, officers responded to multiple calls about a shooting 6601 Bradley Drive in Northeast Austin.

Upon arrival, police say they found a wrecked 2013 Audi with the victim, 21-year-old Thang UK, behind the wheel with a gunshot wound to his head.

UK was transported to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say UK had been in contact with 20-year-old Yobanny Josue Mendoza over Snapchat in the hours leading up to the shooting.

APD says there was evidence, including fingerprints, indicating Mendoza was present at the scene of the murder.

On May 26 at approximately 7 p.m., Mendoza was pulled over on a traffic stop by members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police say Mendoza attempted to grab a pistol from the back seat of his vehicle.

Officers prevented Mendoza from grasping or using the handgun.

When asked why he reached for the gun, APD says Mendoza claims he had intended to take his own life.

Police later confirmed the handgun was stolen.

APD sayd Ballistics analysis conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives provided "significant potential" that the firearm retrieved from Mendoza is the same firearm that killed UK.

The investigation into this case continues.