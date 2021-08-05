Dallas convenience store clerk charged with murder after shooting suspected beer thief

article

A Dallas convenience store clerk is now charged with murder after police said he killed a man who stole beer.

It happened late Wednesday night at a store near Interstate 35 and Zang Boulevard in the Bishop Arts District.

Police said 23-year-old Delon Johnson called 911 and admitted he fired at two men and their trucks as they ran off with beer.

Officers found one of the men badly wounded about a mile away inside a pickup truck that had been hit by several bullets. He died at the hospital.

Advertisement

Police said the other thief ran off and has not been found.