Crews search for missing swimmer in Travis County

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The Brief Austin-Travis County EMS on Saturday said the search for a missing swimmer in Travis County has turned into a recovery operation. Emergency crews responded just after noon to 19008 Silver Maple Drive for a missing swimmer in the lake. Just before 1 p.m. officials said they had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.



Austin-Travis County EMS on Saturday said the search for a missing swimmer in Travis County has turned into a recovery operation.

Emergency crews responded just after noon to 19008 Silver Maple Drive for a missing swimmer in the lake.

Authorities said the swimmer went under the water and never resurfaced.

What they're saying:

"Despite extensive search efforts, the missing swimmer has not yet been located," officials said on social media.

Just before 1 p.m. officials said they had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.