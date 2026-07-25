Crews search for missing swimmer in Travis County
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Austin-Travis County EMS on Saturday said the search for a missing swimmer in Travis County has turned into a recovery operation.
Emergency crews responded just after noon to 19008 Silver Maple Drive for a missing swimmer in the lake.
Authorities said the swimmer went under the water and never resurfaced.
What they're saying:
"Despite extensive search efforts, the missing swimmer has not yet been located," officials said on social media.
Just before 1 p.m. officials said they had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin-Travis County EMS.