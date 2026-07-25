Expand / Collapse search

Crews search for missing swimmer in Travis County

By
FOX 7 Austin
Travis County
Published July 25, 2026 1:33 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 1:33 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Austin-Travis County EMS on Saturday said the search for a missing swimmer in Travis County has turned into a recovery operation.
    • Emergency crews responded just after noon to 19008 Silver Maple Drive for a missing swimmer in the lake.
    • Just before 1 p.m. officials said they had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.

Austin-Travis County EMS on Saturday said the search for a missing swimmer in Travis County has turned into a recovery operation.

Emergency crews responded just after noon to 19008 Silver Maple Drive for a missing swimmer in the lake.

Authorities said the swimmer went under the water and never resurfaced.

What they're saying:

"Despite extensive search efforts, the missing swimmer has not yet been located," officials said on social media.

Just before 1 p.m. officials said they had transitioned from a rescue to a recovery.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Austin-Travis County EMS.

Travis County