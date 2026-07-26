Search crews recover body of missing swimmer from Lake Travis

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The Brief Emergency crews recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing Saturday afternoon in Lake Travis at a depth of 114 feet. Searchers located the victim near Point Venture using side-scan sonar and an underwater camera before divers retrieved the body. Authorities do not suspect foul play, and the victim's identity is currently being withheld out of respect for the family.



Search crews have recovered the body of a swimmer who went missing in Lake Travis on Saturday afternoon, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Body recovered from Lake Travis

What we know:

Deputies with the sheriff's office lake patrol responded at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to a 911 call reporting that a man had gone under the water and failed to resurface on the northwestern side of Point Venture.

Initial rescue attempts were unsuccessful, and officials transitioned the search to a recovery operation shortly before 1 p.m.

Deputies used side-scan sonar and a remotely operated underwater camera system to scan the area where the man was last seen. During the early evening hours, searchers found the victim at a depth of 114 feet. Divers with Morgan’s Point Resort later recovered the body.

Authorities said there is currently no indication of foul play. Out of respect for the victim's family, officials are not releasing his identity.

Multiple agencies assisted in the search effort, including Texas Game Wardens, the Lower Colorado River Authority, Travis County Fire Rescue (ESD 1), Travis County Parks, and STAR Flight.