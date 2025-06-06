Suspects charged for stealing over $3K of items in Austin, Buda: APD

The Brief Two people were arrested and charged for stealing items totaling over $3,000 APD officials conducted a "shoplifting blitz" in the Lakeline Mall area Additional charges are pending



Two people were arrested following a shopping blitz by the Austin Police Department. In total, over $3,000 worth of items were stolen from various stores.

Officials conducted a "shoplifting blitz" operation in the Lakeline Mall area. This operation was conducted as an ongoing effort to help local retailers to stop shoplifting.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, June 3, around 12:50 p.m., officers responded to a report at Kohl's, at 11111 Lakeline Blvd., regarding two people who were removing security tags and unpaid hiding merch while in the store.

When officers arrived, they spoke with store employees, who told them the suspects hid several items in reusable shopping bags and a woman's purse.

Officers then found the suspects as they left the store with the stolen items. The suspects got into a black Tesla with the stolen merch and were then taken into custody.

Stolen merchandise from several stores.

About $1,600 worth of merch was stolen from Kohl's. They also found several other stolen items worth around $2,000 that were taken from H-E-B and Home Depot on the same day.

There were even stolen items from a Walmart in Buda a few days prior.

Officers also found evidence of identity theft and fraud, as well as meth.

Ada Johnson was charged with theft with two prior convictions and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Daryl Johnson was charged with theft.

Additional charges are pending for both suspects.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.