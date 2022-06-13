Barricaded man taken into custody following hours-long standoff with Round Rock police

A barricaded man was safely taken into custody following an hours-long standoff with the Round Rock Police Department on Monday.

Police said on Monday around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance that turned into a barricaded man at a home in the 2300 block of Rising Sun Cove.

The call originated as a disturbance due to the man yelling while defacing vehicles in the neighborhood.

A few homes in the immediate vicinity were evacuated Monday afternoon around noon.

Police said the man was known to have mental health services in the past.

Officers were concerned for the man's safety. They said he threatened to set the house on fire. Police said he also had two knives and a firearm, or replica firearm.

At 5:50 p.m., the RRPD said the man was taken into custody.

The Round Rock Fire Department and its Crisis Response Unit, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Central Texas Regional SWAT and Williamson County EMS all responded to the incident.