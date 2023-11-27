SWAT incident in San Marcos; person taken into custody

A person was taken into custody following a SWAT incident in San Marcos on Monday night.

San Marcos police said around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, officers received a call about a person who had been shot. That person drove themselves to a nearby hospital for treatment, and is expected to survive.

The suspect was later identified and barricaded themselves inside an apartment complex on El Rio Street once police attempted to make contact.

SWAT was then called to assist around 7 p.m.

Police said around 9:20 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other details were released.