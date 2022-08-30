SWAT situation in Round Rock cleared following home burglary

The Round Rock SWAT team was cleared following a report of a home burglary.

Police said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Homewood Circle.

The SWAT team was called to the scene as the report said the home burglary was in process.

At 5:10 p.m., Round Rock police said SWAT cleared the home and verified no one was inside.

Homewood Circle has reopened to traffic. There is no threat to the public.