SWAT situation in SE Austin, multiple road closures in the area
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is responding to a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin.
The incident is happening in the 2500 block of Anken Drive.
Police say that for safety reasons, the following streets in the area are experiencing closures:
- Riverside
- East Oltorf
- Anken
- Pleasant Valley Road
It's not clear what prompted the SWAT call.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.