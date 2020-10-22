SWAT standoff in Leander ends peacefully

A SWAT standoff in Leander has ended peacefully.

Leander police were called to Waterfall Avenue west of Bagdad Road, which is near Bagdad Elementary, at around 9 p.m. on October 21 after reports of a man firing shots inside and outside of his home.

No one was hurt but the man stayed inside the home which led to the standoff.

Police asked people who lived in the area to shelter in place and sent out an active shooter alert via a reverse 911 call.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX 7 Austin said that the situation was a little scary but they followed instructions from police.

The man was arrested but police have not said what, if any, charges the man will face.

