Swift Fit Events hosts Proper Reset Weekend at Austin Proper Hotel

As we slowly begin to get back out and get back to normal, there's no better time to get our minds and bodies refreshed. Swift Fit Events is hosting Proper Reset Weekend, a downtown wellness retreat at the Austin Proper Hotel, to do just that.

The retreat takes place April 16-18. Everything is curated and all activities will be held at the Austin Proper Hotel. Activities include yoga, meditation, walking tours, a sound bath, and more. They'll be held both inside and out following the Proper Hotel's COVID-19 precautions.

Tickets to the weekend are available here. Some new offerings have been recently added including:

All-Inclusive : This package includes a weekend full of curated health and wellness activations, a 2-night stay at Austin Proper Hotel, $200 dining credit, Swift Fit Events wellness box, a tote bag filled with a journal + amenities, as well as recap correspondence with weekend photography.

Austin Local : Join us for exclusive access to 7 of the weekend's curated health and wellness activations, $200 dining credit, a weekend tote bag filled with a journal + amenities, as well as recap correspondence with weekend photography.

Drop-in Classes: Choose from any of the weekend's activations and build your own wellness retreat experience.

The weekend retreat is one of the many events organized by Swift Fit Events. Founder Lee Ackerley says all their events are designed to promote wellness and help people destress and elevate their health through community and corporate events.