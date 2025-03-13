SXSW 2025: “Summer of 69" and “On Swift Horses" grace the red carpets

The Brief SXSW 2025 is coming to an end, with filmmakers using this time to premiere their latest movies Actors, writers, directors, and producers graced the red carpet on March 13 FOX 7 Austin was on the red carpet for "Summer of 69" and "On Swift Horses"



There are two days left of South by Southwest and filmmakers are using this time to premiere their latest movies.

Actors, writers, directors, and producers graced the red-carpet on Thursday, March 13, at the Paramount Theatre for the final day of movie premieres during SXSW.

"Summer of 69" premiere

What they're saying:

"I'm so psyched to be here. I've been here with one other movie, and it's my favorite festival because I think the audiences here really want the movies to be good. They're really excited to see something new and something fresh, and I think that's really unusual," says cinematographer of "Summer of 69", Maria Rusche.

The cast of "Summer of 69" made a red-carpet appearance to give insight on the upcoming comedy. Chloe Fineman from "Saturday Night Live" stars in the movie and Jillian Bell from "Workaholics" is making her directorial debut.

"I love this theater. It's a magical theater. I had a really good time last year, so I’m excited to show a little something different," says "Summer of 69" actress, Chloe Fineman.

"Summer of 69" was filmed in Syracuse, New York. It’s about a high school senior who hires a dancer to help her get the attention of her crush before graduation.

At the premiere, cast members gave some insight into the chemistry between the crew and how they brought the characters to life on the big screen.

"As a producer, I had this idea years ago for the film about what if a high school kid struck everything you said so far as a complete lie," says "Summer of 69" producer Lucas Carter.

"This man is an absolute success. I look at the official planner. If somehow and he is taking it, to be honest, absolute disaster. This is my coach. He was trying to finance the film, and he lost millions," says "Summer of 69" producer Will Phelps.

"No, no, it's a delightful film. It's about the cross-section of people at the point in their life where they need each other, but don't even know they need each other," says Carter.

"On Swift Horses" premiere

What they're saying:

The cast of "On Swift Horses" also made their way to the red carpet preparing to see the film on the big screen.

"As a writer, just sort of sitting alone in your room with a laptop and, you know, you're playing your music, you're doing your thing, and you never really expect what's going to come to life with this level of collaborators in this kind of cast," says "On Swift Horses" director and producer Daniel Minahan.

Well-known actress Daisy Edgar-Jones also stars in the drama. The movie takes viewers through a love triangle, gambling on horses, and characters living secret lives.

What's next:

"On Swift Horses" will release on April 25 and "Summer of 69" will release on Hulu in the spring.