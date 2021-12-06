Taylor man charged with intoxication manslaughter after deadly crash

Police have arrested a man and charged him with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a deadly crash in Taylor. The crash happened on December 5 around 6:53 p.m. at the intersection of North State Highway 95, North Main Street, and Chandler Road.

Taylor police arrived to the scene and found that a black 2015 Toyota four-door passenger car and a 2008 Mototech motorcycle had been involved in a crash. Police say the driver of the car failed to yield the right of way by making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.

Photo of Dylan Wade Weise courtesy the Taylor Police Department.

Police say the car was driven by 27-old Dylan Wade Weise. The motorcycle was driven by 63-year-old Mark Becker with 66-year-old Nancy Becker a passenger.

First responders arrived and performed life-saving measures on Mark Becker and Nancy Becker, but they were unsuccessful and both were pronounced dead at the scene by Williamson County Emergency Medical Services.

After further investigation, police say it was revealed that Weise was driving while intoxicated. Weise has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter, which are second-degree felonies.

