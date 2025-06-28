Taylor Pride continues festival despite pride proclamation denial

The Brief Taylor Pride held its annual Pride Month festival on Saturday, despite the city's mayor denying an official Pride proclamation for the first time in five years. Festival organizers initiated their own "people's proclamation" after a petition with over 1,700 signatures failed to persuade the mayor to reconsider. Mayor Dwayne Ariola stated his decision was to remain "nonpartisan," but attendees and state representatives voiced strong support for the community.



Taylor Pride held its annual Pride Month festival on Saturday. It comes after the city's mayor denied the annual pride proclamation.

Taylor Pride

Taylor Pride Festival

Five years ago, organizers said the festival was the debut of any pride event in Williamson County.

It’s grown to dozens of vendors, live music, and drag shows. It also kept a few protesters in its wake.

Taylor Pride

While the mayor did not sign a proclamation this year, the city granted the permit for the festival to happen. So, the show went on.

What they're saying:

"It is we, the people that call this, that rise up and call today, June 28 Taylor Pride Day," said Jose Orta.

He began Taylor Pride Fest with a proclamation, which was not signed by the mayor, but by the people.

"To be honest with you, when that was being read, I was sitting in front of the grass taking a break, and to be honest with you I got a little emotional," said Ben Morgan, president of Taylor Pride. "You know, this last month has been kind of a up and down with emotions and stuff."

Taylor Pride

For the first time in five years, Taylor Pride did not receive a pride proclamation from the mayor even after a petition with more than 1700 signatures asked him to reconsider.

"With the citizens of the community's feedback, and you know, the petition we did with so many signatures, you know, I thought that what the constituents wanted would at least be, you know, looked at or considered, and it wasn’t, so I was disappointed," said Morgan

Residents across Williamson County stepped in to fill the blank space Saturday, like Manuel Gutierrez from Georgetown.

"Coming from a military career of about nine years, I was assigned to defend all people in the United States, and that includes people of different orientations," said Gutierrez.

Recognition also came from a state level with Representative John Bucy sending a proclamation.

"While Taylor is not in our district, we heard that this community has been overlooked by y’all's mayor," said a speaker on behalf of Bucy.

"It says a lot that he’s not in alignment with the people or even with the state of Texas," said Denise Rogers, the organizer of Pride Fest. "Right, so there’s something to be said there."

Taylor Pride

Mayor Dwayne Ariola stood by his decision with a post on social media, saying in part:

"The recent uproar on both sides regarding this proclamation makes it clear that this has become a partisan issue… the decision is not a statement against any group but rather reaffirming our duty to stay nonpartisan in our official capacities."

"Proclamation or not, we exist here right?" said Rogers. We live here. We exist, and we’re allowed to celebrate ourselves and our authenticity and our queer joy, and that’s what we’re going to do."

What's next:

Taylor Pride plans to take the people's proclamation to the city council.