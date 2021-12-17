TCFR says delayed response to fire was due to incorrect address

Travis County Fire Rescue (TCFR) is reminding residents to provide accurate information when calling 911 for emergency assistance.

TCFR says that the Austin Fire Department (AFD)'s and its response to a structure fire Friday morning was delayed due to an inaccurate address.

TCFR and AFD crews were dispatched to a structure fire at 2603 Whirlaway Drive just after 4 a.m., however incorrect information resulted in units going to a different part of Travis County.

It was almost a full ten minutes until crews obtained the correct address for the fire, but by that point, an inhabited mobile home was a total loss and two structures near it were compromised and suffered minor damages, says TCFR.

TCFR is now reminding the public of the importance of calling 911 and providing accurate information in fire and medical emergencies.

TCFR is also asking the public to discuss emergency preparedness with the holiday festivities around the corner and residents possibly hosting friends and family from out-of-town. Residents are advised to make sure their guests are aware of the correct home address in case they need to call 911.

