TCSO says Operation Overwatch was a success

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that its recent holiday initiative, Operation Overwatch, saw big results.

According to TCSO, it is typical for the department to see an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries around Christmas and New Years, so it devised Operation Overwatch to "locate stolen vehicles and interrupt the operations of criminals targeting victims during the holiday season."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

TCSO says the operation was a success and resulted in 176 traffic stops, 48 subject stops, three felony arrests, eight misdemeanor arrests, and five warrant arrests. Two stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation and three weapons were seized.

TCSO also states that drugs such as cocaine, MDMA (ecstasy), marijuana, methamphetamines, promethazine, and THC oil.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Operation Overwatch was conducted by TCSO’s Sheriff’s Combined Auto Theft Task Force, Criminal Investigations Division, East Special Operations, Patrol, Motors, K9, HEAT (Highway Enforcement & Accident Team), Property Crimes, and VICE unit.

Advertisement

TCSO says it was also assisted by the Hays County Sheriff's Office, Texas DPS, and the Pflugerville Police Department.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRAVIS COUNTY NEWS