Man's rampage at Vietnamese restaurant causes potentially over $40K in damages: affidavits

The Brief Man in custody after rampage at Vietnamese restaurant Baron Heinrich is accused of causing potentially more than $40K in damages at 888 Pan Asian restaurant The restaurant's dining area was "rendered entirely unusable" One damaged item was a stainless-steel fountain-drink machine that had been flipped on its side, causing a broken water line



A man is in custody after he went on a rampage at a Vietnamese restaurant on E. Oltorf over the weekend, arrest paperwork says.

30-year-old Baron Maximiliano Heinrich has been charged with state-jail felony terroristic threat with a pecuniary loss over $1500.

What we know:

Court paperwork details what happened on the evening of April 12 at 888 Pan Asian.

Officers were called to respond to multiple calls about a man in a green tank top flipping tables, throwing things at employees, and destroying the place, causing patrons to flee.

APD actually received two calls for service at the restaurant, with the second 911 call reporting shots fired and someone being potentially injured.

Officers arrived and found multiple people leaving the restaurant and gathering around the sides. One person pointed police towards the front door of the restaurant. As an officer approached the doors, they heard a "loud popping noise" and saw "multiple glass panes of the establishment front being shattered."

Despite initial assumptions that the popping noise was gunshots, police say it was actually wine bottles exploding as they were thrown through the windows.

Officers gave commands to a man inside, who was later identified as Heinrich, to come out. He allegedly refused and continued to violently destroy property inside and throw objects at the officers.

When officers tried to go inside to detain Heinrich, they found an "extraordinary amount of damaged property which blocked the path and covered the floor." Numerous tables had been overturned and there was "extensive" broken glassware and plateware. A stainless-steel fountain-drink machine that was built into the bar had been flipped on its side, breaking a water line and flooding the floor.

More than eight officers were needed to detain Heinrich, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says that officers learned from interviewing numerous witnesses that Heinrich had gone to the bathroom, and when he came back to the dining area, started flipping over tables "without warning." He pointed at the door while destroying things, causing patrons to quickly flee.

The restaurant's manager was there at the time and said his actions "made her feel scared and she feared the man was going to hurt her, especially given the size difference." She reported feeling scared he was going to use the tables as a weapon and strike her or her patrons, as well as being fearful he had additional weapons on him.

She also repeatedly asked police what would happen if Heinrich were to come back and whether he would be going to jail.

By the numbers:

The restaurant's manager estimated that the damages could be in excess of $40,000, with an estimated additional loss in sales of between $17,000 and $18,000.

What's next:

The restaurant's dining area was "rendered entirely unusable" and the business was shut down immediately. The business was closed for repairs and maintenance on Monday according to a post on their Google business page.

Heinrich has a court date set for May 11. He is still in the Travis County Jail as of April 14 on a $3,500 bond.

In Texas, a state jail felony is punishable by six months to two years in jail and a fine up to $10,000.