Texas DPS adds Amarillo man to 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list

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The Brief Christopher Domingo Carrillo, 39, has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list with a $5,000 reward offered for his arrest. He is wanted for multiple counts of sexual assault and indecency with a child, as well as failing to comply with sex offender registration. Carrillo is 6 feet 2 inches tall with ties to Amarillo and Hereford.



The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a 39-year-old Amarillo man to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Christopher Domingo Carrillo to Texas 10 Most Wanted list

What we know:

39-year-old Christopher Domingo Carrillo has been wanted since November 2025, when authorities in Potter County, in north Amarillo, issued a warrant charging him with failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, according to DPS.

Additional warrants were issued Dec. 1 in Deaf Smith County, just west of Amarillo, charging him with two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and five counts of sexual assault of a child.

Criminal history, previous convictions

The backstory:

Carrillo was previously convicted in July 2018 following an incident involving a 13-year-old in Deaf Smith County. He was found guilty of indecency with a child by sexual contact and indecency with a child by exposure and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Suspect description

What you can do:

Authorities describe Carrillo as 6 feet 2 inches tall and about 165 pounds. He has known ties to Amarillo and Hereford.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. The reward program is funded by the governor’s Public Safety Office and applies to individuals on the state’s 10 Most Wanted lists.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).