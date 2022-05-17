TDEM announces creation of Texas Emergency Management Academy

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) announced the creation of the Texas Emergency Management Academy.

The academy is aimed at training the next generation of the emergency management workforce. It will run for about eight months and will prepare interested individuals for emergency management careers at TDEM in a variety of preparedness, response, recovery and mitigation capacities.

"TDEM is delighted to begin the process of recruiting personnel for The Academy," said Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. "By providing this valuable professional development, TDEM will continue to do our part to protect Texans’ lives and property before, during, and after disasters."

Successful graduates of the academy will learn basic knowledge of emergency management planning, wildland firefighting, resource requests, and other key aspects of emergency management.

Graduates will also leave as certified basic emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and will have earned multiple nationally-recognized emergency management certifications, such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Professional Development Series (PDS), FEMA's Advanced Professional Series (APS), and the National Emergency Management Basic Academy (NEMBA).

Each session of the academy is expected to last about eight months and will initially be based in San Antonio. The first courses are scheduled to begin in late summer 2022.

The first group of these paid academy recruit positions are posted to TDEM careers website. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit tdem.texas.gov/academy to learn more and apply.